OGDENSBURG — An alleged Nov. 15 attempt at evading a temporary immigration checkpoint led federal police to arrest what they say are a suspected human smuggler and five illegal immigrants from India.
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ogdensburg Border Patrol Station said a vehicle driven by a United States citizen evaded an immigration checkpoint by going the wrong way up a one-way road on Route 37 near Morristown.
Agents were able to locate the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot of an unspecified business in Ogdensburg.
According to a release announcing the incident, the six individuals exited the vehicle and ran inside the business. Agents pursued and were able to apprehend the driver and five individuals from India who do not have immigration documentation allowing them to remain in the United States legally.
All subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Ogdensburg Border Patrol Station for further processing.
“This is an example of how our immigration checkpoints set up along a route of egress from the border area enables our agents to protect the country using a layered approach,” said Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia in the news release. “These operations are a vital tool for the U.S. Border Patrol’s national security efforts and I commend the vigilance our U.S. Border Patrol Agents displayed making this interdiction.”
This criminal case was referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York. The coordination with assistance of citizens is invaluable to the Border Patrol’s border security mission and we welcome community members’ help to keep our nation’s borders safe. Please report suspicious activity at 1-800-689-3362.
For more on Customs and Border Protection’s mission at our nation’s ports of entry with CBP officers and along U.S. borders with Border Patrol agents, please visit the Border Security section of the CBP website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.