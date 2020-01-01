NORTH LAWRENCE — Crews spent five hours Tuesday night working a house fire on County Route 52.
At around 9:30 p.m., the North Lawrence Fire Department responded to the house, finding heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the living room, which would later be determined as the suspected point of origin. Fire Chief Eric LaBrake said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire. A neighbor, he said, saw the heavy smoke and flames and dialed 911.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Mr. LaBrake said a wood stove might be what ignited the house.
He said the response from firefighters wasn’t impacted despite it being New Year’s Eve.
“We actually had a really, really good turnout,” Mr. LaBrake said Wednesday.
Assisting North Lawrence were departments from Lawrenceville, Brasher-Winthrop, Nicholville, West Stockholm and Brushton.
