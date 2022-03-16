CANTON — The murder case against Michael J. Snow could take months to go in front of a grand jury, according to the St. Lawrence County district attorney.
Snow, 31, of Massena, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell. She was murdered on the evening of Feb. 18 on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.
She was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated life-saving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said. Snow is being represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office.
Gary M. Pasqua, the top county prosecutor, said most felonies have to go in front of a grand jury within six months of the defendant’s arrest. That is not the case in homicide cases, whether it’s the less serious class E felony of criminally negligent homicide, or the most serious class A murder felonies.
“Any homicide charge … that six-month time period does not apply under (New York state) criminal procedure law,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Mr. Pasqua said he’s not able to comment on how long it would take to get the case before a grand jury.
“It could be a short amount of time. It could be a long amount of time. Every homicide case is different,” he said.
A grand jury has a lower standard of proof to return an indictment, reasonable cause, than a trial jury does to return a guilty verdict. Mr. Pasqua said the trial standard of beyond a reasonable doubt is a “much higher standard and a higher burden to prove someone guilty of a crime.”
“The standard in grand jury is only reasonable cause to believe, which is a lower standard. You’re not proving anyone guilty … it’s only saying there’s enough to file an indictment. The defendant has a right to be arraigned and go through trial, the standard procedure,” he said.
Mr. Pasqua previously told the Times that Snow’s case is required by law to go in front of a grand jury due to the severity of the second-degree murder charge, punishable by up to life in state prison.
New York State Police is the lead agency investigating the murder. Investigators at the end of February publicly circulated a flyer seeking information on Snow on the day of Ms. Howell’s murder.
He may have been wearing a red Massena football letterman jacket with the number 70 on the right shoulder. Snow was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731. The vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver’s side front door and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver’s side door. Police say the rear driver’s side wheel rim was packed with snow.
Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750 or Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121.
