WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday that 56 municipalities and nonprofit organizations have been awarded a combined $24.3 million for park improvements, heritage area enhancements and historic preservation projects through the Regional Economic Development Council.
As part of the $24.3 million, three organizations/municipalities in Jefferson County and three in St. Lawrence County received an award. There were no Lewis County recipients. The awards in the region total more than $1.25 million.
“Communities across our great state have felt and will continue to enjoy the benefits of these grants that will go towards improving quality of life, promoting tourism, and restoring local landmarks and waterfronts,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release.
In Jefferson County, Thousand Islands Winery received $238,890 to expand its Alexandria Bay facility.
Included in the expansion is phasing out a manual pouch filling process and replacing it with an automated one, which will allow for the winery to have more control of the supply chain.
The Clayton Improvement Association received $428,552 for its LaFargeville Building Rehabilitation which will help stabilize a large mixed-use property in LaFargeville.
The village of Adams received $322,005 for its community park project. The project would allow for recreation for all ages and mobility issues and provide space for events, exercise, play and leisure.
In St. Lawrence County, the town of Massena received $41,000 for fishing tournament tourism working capital. The state says the town will use the funds to increase branding and marketing for major fishing tournaments.
The North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam will receive $200,000 for its second-floor expansion project.
The town of Hermon will receive $20,000 for a technical assistance project. This will complete feasibility analysis and design work for the buildings at 106 and 108 Church St.
“These grants will help enhance the environment, expand access to outdoor recreation, celebrate our diverse culture and improve the economic vitality of communities from one end of the state to another,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in the release. “Our agency looks forward to working with the grant recipients to make these exciting projects a success.”
Funding for the program was included in round 12 of the state initiative, and applicants applied through the state’s Consolidated Funding Application, which is designed to expedite numerous grant funds and tax credits from existing programs.
