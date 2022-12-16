$1.2M awarded to north country from state REDI

Gov. Kathy Hochul. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Post/TNS

WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday that 56 municipalities and nonprofit organizations have been awarded a combined $24.3 million for park improvements, heritage area enhancements and historic preservation projects through the Regional Economic Development Initiative.

As part of the $24.3 million, three organizations/municipalities in Jefferson County and three in St. Lawrence County received an award. There were no Lewis County recipients. The awards in the region total more than $1.25 million.

