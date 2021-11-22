MASSENA — Six projects in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties were among 97 priority projects across the state that have been awarded funding through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Monday that the latest awards are part of the $150 million in grant funding from Empire State Development this year to support the immediate needs of applicants.
Additionally, projects within each region are eligible for a share of $75 million Excelsior Jobs Program Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in their region.
The following projects received awards in the north country:
GoCo Massena LLC, $163,680 for JJ Newberry Building Renovations — Phase 1
GoCo Massena, will redevelop a blighted building in downtown Massena into a mixed-use site that includes residential, retail and office amenities. The building will be upgraded in three phases with Phase I addressing the main structural and environmental issues while eliminating and stopping decay.
Atlantic Testing Laboratories Limited, $390,000 for Atlantic Testing Labs Facility Redevelopment
Atlantic Testing Laboratories will begin the phased renovations of their drilling and vehicle/equipment maintenance building in downtown Canton. They will reconfigure and secure the building envelope and make several exterior upgrades. The company also plans to purchase an additional drill rig as part of the project.
SUNY Canton, $1,100,750 for CREATE Entrepreneurship Center
SUNY Canton will redevelop second floor space at the Miller Campus to house the Canton Center for Research, Education, Access, and Training in Entrepreneurship: Canton CREATE. The Center will encourage entrepreneurship, innovation and retain talented graduates to start their businesses in the north country. It will house the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center; a makerspace; training/collaborative workspace for student and faculty entrepreneurs; and private offices for the incubation of selected ventures.
Renzi Foodservice, $700,000 for Renzi Foodservice Building Expansion Project
Renzi Foodservice, the largest family-owned and operated broadline foodservice distributor in Northern and Central New York, will expand its distribution facility in Watertown. This expansion will result in additional warehouse capacity to meet the growing demand and increase employment opportunities within the region.
Bay Brokerage Inc., $300,000 for International Trade Warehouse Extension
Bay Brokerage, located in Alexandria Bay, will expand its facility to further advance commerce between New York and Canada. The new addition will help the company facilitate international cross dock shipments and pick and pack e-commerce solutions.
Grand Slam Safety LLC, $100,000 for Grand Slam Safety — Acquisition of Machinery
Grand Slam Safety, LLC, located in Lewis County and manufacturer of high-quality sports netting for indoor and outdoor venues, will purchase new machinery and equipment and hire five new employees to improve its competitiveness.
“The pandemic toll touched every corner of the state and every sector of New York’s economy, and as a result we must ensure that our recovery does the same,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “As we move forward from the pandemic we are using the rolling grant process to build New York State back better by supporting shovel-ready projects with the potential to accelerate new investments and catalyze economic growth in every community.”
This initial round of priority projects was recommended by each Regional Council because of their project readiness and alignment with each region’s strategic plan.
The application for ESD Grant funds remains open, and applications are being reviewed on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted. Applicants with strong, shovel-ready projects that align with the state and region’s economic development priorities can apply through the Consolidated Funding Application.
