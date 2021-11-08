Check back for more details on this developing story.
Six prisons, including Ogdensburg Correctional, slated for closure
- By KATE LISA
Johnson Newspaper Corp.
- Updated
Six upstate correctional facilities, including Ogdensburg Correctional in St. Lawrence County, will close next winter after union officials representing state corrections staff met with state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision leaders Monday morning.
The six prison facilities to permanently shutter in early 2022 include Downstate Correctional, in Fishkill, Dutchess County; Ogdensburg Correctional, St. Lawrence County; Southport Correctional, Pine City, Chemung County; Rochester Correctional, Monroe County; Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Seneca County; and Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, in Mineville, Essex County; DOCCS spokesman Thomas Mailey said Monday.
The facilities will close at the end of business March 10, 2022.
“New York state continues to be at the forefront of some of the nation’s most progressive criminal justice reforms by spearheading smart and fair policies that have resulted in a drastic decline in the incarcerated population,” Mailey said in a statement.
“As a result of this authorization, the department’s thorough review of its facilities, and the dramatic decline in population it has been determined that six correctional facilities can be safely closed. The closure process will begin immediately.”
No layoffs are anticipated and will result in taxpayer savings of $142 million.
“DOCCS carefully reviewed the operations at its 50 correctional facilities for possible closure,” Mailey said. “This review was based on a variety of factors, including physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, proximity of other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential re-use options and areas of the state where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities.”
The department also weighed the impact of Less is More and Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act legislation passed last session, preventing parolees from being reincarcerated for technical parole violations and limiting the use of solitary confinement in state facilities.
The six affected facilities include the state’s first maximum-security institutions to close of the 20 correctional facilities to shutter in the last decade under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the state’s incarcerated population declines. Clinton Annex at maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora was closed March 31, but Clinton Correctional remains open.
Maximum-security prisons Southport Correctional Facility has 286 incarcerated New Yorkers with a capacity of 441, and employs 405 people; and Downstate Correctional Facility has 644 staff with 688 incarcerated individuals and full capacity of 1,221, according to Mailey.
“What I found is that there are many facilities, particularly upstate, that are only half full,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Oct. 27. “We will be looking at a scaling-down initiative.”
Gov. Hochul hinted at future prison closures within the last two weeks, announcing her intent to follow Cuomo’s plans to shutter additional facilities this year as legislated in the 2021-22 budget.
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, a medium-security institution, has a staff of 268, with 158 incarcerated individuals at a capacity of 557, Mailey said.
Moriah, a minimum-security Shock institution, has 107 staff and 74 incarcerated people with a capacity of 300.
At staff of 329 people currently work at the medium-security Willard Drug Treatment Campus, with 168 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 664.
Rochester Correctional Facility, a minimum-security work release institution, has 26 staffers, 46 incarcerated New Yorkers and a capacity of 70 as of Monday, Mailey said.
“DOCCS will also work cooperatively with the Office of General Services and Empire State Development to facilitate the re-use of the closed facilities,” Mailey said. “Upon closure, DOCCS will begin the decommission process in order to protect the state assets for potential re-use.”
The total incarcerated population in state correctional facilities is 31,469 people as of Monday — a total reduction in excess of 12,700 individuals since Jan. 1, 2020, and 56% decline since the department’s high of 72,773 in 1999, according to DOCCS.
Representatives with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office Monday referred questions to DOCCS.
New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers met with acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Antonucci and his staff at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Department officials called Powers on Sunday night to inform him about the late Monday morning meeting.
Department officials did not confirm discussion topics with union representatives, who are typically the last officials to hear about facility news before the public.
“This is how it works - they call to schedule a meeting, and we go and get the information,” Powers said.
Fourteen of the 20 state prisons and correctional facilities closed over the last decade, have taken place upstate, or north of Dutchess County.
The department will offer impacted employees voluntary transfer or priority employment at other facilities and state agencies following a closure, and does not anticipate related layoffs, Mailey said.
