Skelly case in Oswegatchie court Nov. 16

Jeffrey M. Skelly

HEUVELTON — The ongoing court case involving Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly allegedly making false statements to police officers was adjourned for the second time Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Skelly was set to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court but his case was again adjourned until Jan. 18. Neither Mr. Skelly or his attorney was present.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.