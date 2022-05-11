OGDENSBURG — Legal proceedings over the assessment of the former Washington School property that was turned into apartments by Ogdensburg’s mayor has now been settled.
On Tuesday, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie issued a press release saying the legal proceedings brought forth by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly regarding his property at 616 Rensselaer Ave., the former Washington School, have now concluded.
“The City and Mr. Skelly agreed to an assessment of $555,000 for tax year 2020 and 2021, and $785,000 for tax year 2022,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Skelly’s issue with his assessment being raised at the property sparked a write-in candidacy for mayor. He was elected in the fall of 2019. Skelly had initiated a Real Property Tax Law Article 7 process, which allows residents to fight their assessments.
According to the press release, Skelly’s assessment at 616 Rensselaer Ave. rose from $80,000 to $785,000 over a single year.
According to previous reports, Mr. Skelly argued that the $785,000 was more than fair market value and wanted the assessment reduced to $363,000.
Mr. Skelly was represented by Attorney Mark F. Snider of Snider & Smith LLP, Massena.
Mr. Jellie stated that the city had expended approximately $15,000 in legal and professional fees “to resolve this matter.”
