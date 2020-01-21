COLTON — Sunday, as the roads in St. Lawrence County became drivable, a steady stream of traffic was headed to Higley Flow State Park to take advantage of ideal cross-country ski conditions.
Judy and Ed Fuhr, after shoveling themselves out of their driveway, were at the park, too, grooming the more than 10 miles of trail that the Friends of Higley Flow Park tend to.
Mr. and Mrs. Fuhr, both age 75, have been grooming the trails for 25 years.
They began with a homemade groomer because Mr. Fuhr wanted to ski on a track set trails, and with nothing available locally, homemade would have to do.
Now, along with Jim Erlichman of St. Lawrence University, the groomers use three specially designed snowmobiles to do their work.
On Sunday, Mrs. Fuhr was leading the way with a roller.
“The roller is used in times of very substantial snowfall or low snowfall with no base,” Mrs. Fuhr said. “The roller knocks the air out of the snow without pushing the snow out to the sides.”
Following the roller is a flat groomer, which is equipped with a track set that can be lifted and lowered with hydraulic actuators.
Avid skier Doug Welch of Pierrepont was in the parking lot as the Fuhrs were getting ready to set out on the trails.
“Ed and Judy are the backbone of the Friends,” Mr. Welch said.
Mr. Welch is a dedicated skier who has already put in 44 days on the trails at Higley Flow this season. Last year he skied on 110 days.
Cross-country skiing is a great family sport.
“It’s community based, it’s affordable recreation and it gets you outdoors,” Mr. Welch said.
“The grooming fleet for the Park consists of three sleds, two drags and one roller,” Mrs. Fuhr explained in an email. “The sleds are all designed specifically for grooming. The sleds are geared for power, not speed, and have wider-than-normal tracks, aggressive ski design for turning under load and long tracks carbides for traction on ice.”
There are about 103 active members of the Friends, and now that Mr. and Mrs. Fuhr are getting older they are actively recruiting for some others to help with the grooming work.
While grooming, the sleds move at about 5 mph. It takes about four hours to groom the entire trail system.
One of the grooming sleds is owned by St. Lawrence University and is used to groom roads and wider freestyle trails used by the college’s Nordic ski team. One sled was bought by the Town of Colton with a grant and assigned to the park, and the third is owned by the Fuhrs.
When conditions allow the park is always busy, with up to 100 people visiting and skiing per day.
This Saturday, the park will be particularly busy with the annual Rod Thomas Memorial Higley Hustle 5 and 10K classic technique cross-country ski races. There are multiple age categories for both men and women with awards to the first three in each category. The race is at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee for the race is $10. Following the awards there will be a children’s lollipop race with distances not to exceed 2.5K depending on age and ability. The race is for children under 14. The entry fee is $5.
Sunday will be Family Day at the Park, There will be a winter gear sale and swap from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., an introduction to ski-joring at 11 a.m. taught by Danielle Jerry and Bob Platte, a potluck lunch at noon, modified orienteering sessions, one for small fry and one for adults and older families, at 1 p.m. using a map to locate items to collect and bring back to the lodge for a prize and bragging rights.
Ski lessons will again be offered at 10 a.m. for young skiers under 7 years of age and noon for ages 12 and older wanting to work on navigating hills.
The Friends of Higley Flow have made a number of improvements to the park.
The Friends spearheaded a grant that provided a funding for the Higley Lodge, said Tom French, a past president of the Friends, in an email.
“We acquired cross-country ski and snowshoe equipment that is rented by the Park Office (free for school groups),” Mr. French said. “We host evening skiing twice a week when conditions merit, and we are in the process of restarting a Youth Nordic Program that will include a racing element through the Bill Koch Youth Ski League for interested kids (over 20 families have expressed interest).”
Park Supervisor Henry Sieg is crucial to it all working, according to Mrs. Fuhr.
“He is extremely supportive of anything we have tried to do,” she said.
