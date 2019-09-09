Skiing without the snow 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Roller skiers pause last week at the crosswalk at Riverside Drive and Main Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Wdt Daily Photos St. Lawrence County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Potsdam man sentenced for sex abuse of child created shock and despair for family Flower Library officials ask for city district vote for funding Ogdensburg City Council votes to award wastewater treatment plan contract, contractors group considering lawsuit St. Lawrence County agrees to pay $400,000 settlement in connection with 2014 Madrid collision Stockholm home heavily damaged in Sunday evening fire Public voices can be added to Article 10 Number Three Wind Farm record until Sept. 12 Defense, prosecution both emphasize common sense in sex-crimes trial opening arguments $41,000 boat stolen from Massena dealership Most Popular Massena man admits to child rape Only design with iconography from upstate New York will become the new state plate Boonville man killed in stabbing; two others hurt Gouverneur dominates in Watertown’s return to Northern Athletic Conference football (VIDEO) $41,000 boat stolen from Massena dealership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.