OGDENSBURG — Starting May 2, Skywest will offer four new weekly flights in and out of Ogdensburg International Airport.
Two will be direct to and from Chicago O’Hare Airport and the other two will go to and from Plattsburgh International Airport. These will be in addition to Skywest’s daily flight to and from Washington Dulles Airport. Passengers can begin booking the new flights on Wednesday on united.com.
The new flights come three months after Skywest, the airport’s Essential Air Service (EAS) carrier, announced they would pull out of Ogdensburg Interantional in the spring. They’ve since been ordered by the U.S. Department of Transportation to remain in Ogdensburg until a new airline is found. A month ago, Skywest went down to just one flight per week in and out of Ogdensburg. Meanwhile, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is in negotiations with a new airline that would be funded through the Alternative EAS (AEAS) program.
“While we’re waiting for the (U.S.) DOT to approve our new service, Skywest is attempting to bring back as many flights as they possibly can, up to 12. They can do that with the Chicago flight and on to Plattsburgh and back,” said OBPA Airport Manager Stephanie A. Saracco. ““We’re doing our best to serve the community ... and we feel these flights to Chicago and Plattsburgh can be beneficial.”
Ms. Saracco said the new flights are planned through June 27 to fill in the gap between the USDOT approving an AEAS carrier and the airline being ready to start flying.
“They have to hire people, have to bring equipment in, in the terminal building to the wiring for their equipment,” she said. “I’m pretty confident something should be announced relatively soon. Then we can move forward.”
Ms. Saracco said Ogdensburg isn’t the only airport where Skywest is planning to cease flights.
“Skywest and United announced Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg, and then six or eight weeks later, they announced 29 other airports they were pulling out of. The DOT is scrambling for 31 airports right now,” she said. “We are not alone, we were just the first.”
For the Alternative Essential Air Service program, the USDOT sends grant money to the OBPA, and the OBPA in turn pays the airline based on performance. In the standard Essential Air Service program, the money goes from the USDOT to the airline.
