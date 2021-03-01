OGDENSBURG — SkyWest will continue as the Essential Air Service provider at Ogdensburg International Airport.
SkyWest, a subsidiary of United Airlines, has been providing flights to and from Dulles International in Washington, D.C., and O’Hare International in Chicago since March 2019.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, made the announcement Monday afternoon.
The Department of Transportation will provide more than $14 million over the next three years of the EAS contract, according to a news release from Rep. Stefanik’s office.
Last November, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors informed the U.S. Department of Transportation of its desire to continue with SkyWest as its Essential Air Service carrier.
This would be the second contract with SkyWest. Cape Air was the EAS provider in Ogdensburg for the previous 10 years.
The airport has seen traffic diminish significantly since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stalled travel and Allegiant Air, which provided flights to Florida from Ogdensburg, ceased local operations in September of last year.
The EAS program was developed to guarantee that small communities could maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service after airline deregulation in the 1970s. The DOT does so generally by subsidizing two round-trip flights per day with 30- to 50-seat aircraft, or additional frequencies with aircraft with nine seats or fewer, typically to a large- or medium-hub airport.
There are currently more than 170 communities served with EAS contracts in the United States.
“I am thrilled to announce that the Department of Transportation has once again selected SkyWest to provide their essential flight service in the north country,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement.
Officials at OBPA could not be reached for comment Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.