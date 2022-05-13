SLC Arts hosting ‘Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind’ exhibit opening, Open Mic

“My Tribute to Salvador Dali,” an original charcoal drawing by A.J. Murray that will be on display in the “Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind” exhibit opening at the SLC Arts Creative Spirit Community Arts Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. Submitted photo

POTSDAM — SLC Arts invites the community to visit the SLC Arts Shop at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. for the opening of its next themed group “Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind.” Meet the artists and view and buy their work starting at 11 a.m. The exhibit will be on display until June 29.

The open mic will begin at noon, and sign-ups will open at 11:30 a.m. Performing artists of all disciplines — poets, writers, musicians, dancers, etc. — are invited to share work that pertains to the exhibit theme.

The artists showcasing their work in the “Thoughts, Dreams, and the Mind” exhibit are:

Esthela Calderon

Holly Chorba

Betty Graham

Joan Hong

Catherine LaPointe Vollmer

Brenda Maxson

A.J. Murray

Sandra Nestlerode Hale

George Osier

Thomas Robarge

Kristen Rozelle

The SLC Arts Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center is at 6 Raymond St., adjacent to the Best Friends Thrift Store and North Country Children’s Museum.

