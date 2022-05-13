SLC Arts hosting ‘Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind’ exhibit opening, Open Mic

POTSDAM — SLC Arts invites the community to visit the SLC Arts Shop at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. for the opening of its next themed group “Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind.” Meet the artists and view and buy their work starting at 11 a.m. The exhibit will be on display until June 29.
The open mic will begin at noon, and sign-ups will open at 11:30 a.m. Performing artists of all disciplines — poets, writers, musicians, dancers, etc. — are invited to share work that pertains to the exhibit theme.
The artists showcasing their work in the “Thoughts, Dreams, and the Mind” exhibit are:
Esthela Calderon
Holly Chorba
Betty Graham
Joan Hong
Catherine LaPointe Vollmer
Brenda Maxson
A.J. Murray
Sandra Nestlerode Hale
George Osier
Thomas Robarge
Kristen Rozelle
The SLC Arts Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center is at 6 Raymond St., adjacent to the Best Friends Thrift Store and North Country Children’s Museum.
