POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County Arts has begun registration for its March classes that will be taught by local artists.
SLC Arts, with a mission to “enrich the vibrancy of the North Country by cultivating art appreciation and inspiring creative expression,” will be offering five classes during the month of March.
“All of the classes are taught by local artists so the money people are paying for the classes go towards our art center as well as to the artists that are teaching,” said SLC Arts Programming Coordinator Amanda J. Mason. “The artists are from all over the county so it’s kind of a way for the county to come together as a whole.”
All classes will be held at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St., Potsdam.
The first class, an adult improv class taught by Jenna Clute, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. March 11. The cost of registration is $30 per participant and $10 for those who want to watch the performances.
Kris Rozelle will be teaching an alcohol inked vase class from 1 to 3 p.m. March 12. Cost is $40 per person.
Blue Lotus Aromatics and Wellness will be teaching a sugar scrub making class from 6 to 8 p.m. March 15 for $40 per person.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Holland Goddard will be teaching a fiddle workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19 at a cost of $15 per person.
The final class will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. March 25. Participants will learn how to make wire wrapped necklaces, taught by Sandy Nestlerode-Hale, for $30 per person.
“I tried to choose a couple events that relate to St. Patrick’s Day, like the fiddling workshop,” Ms. Mason said. “I tried to include all different art mediums so everyone could have a chance to do some sort of art that they are passionate about.”
Registration can be done on the SLC Arts’ website, www.slcartscouncil.org/class-registration.
“It’s a great way to get out of the house and do something new,” Ms. Mason said. “It’s also a fun thing to do on the evenings or weekends when you might not have had something to do.”
