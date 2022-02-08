POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is hopeful that the village will join it in seeking declined Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds for a Fall Island skate park.
The 2019 DRI award brought in $10 million to revitalize downtown Potsdam. In the last month, the Clarkson Inn and Scoops ice cream turned down a combined $718,000 of the $10 million.
In the initial DRI strategic investment plan, SLC Arts had proposed a Fall Island skateboard park, but the project was one of several that didn’t make the final cut.
Maggie M. McKenna, SLC Arts executive director, made a case to the village Board of Trustees on Monday night for why SLC Arts and the village should join forces to use a piece of the declined funds for the 10,000-square-foot skate park with an estimated $600,000 cost.
Mrs. McKenna said she envisions a park with “skateable sculptures,” “not just plopping ramps and metal pieces around.”
She said SLC Arts is hoping the village will be a co-sponsor of the project because the village and SLC Arts potentially have access to different grant sources as a municipality and a nonprofit, respectively.
“Given the proximity to the downtown riverwalk trail … that was included in the DRI … I think our chances of being able to secure state funding for this project would be good,” said Frederick J. Hanss, village planning director. “Another thing I think to our benefit is we don’t need to raise the whole $600,000 from private donations or grants. If we can come up with 20 to 25 percent of the cash … that’s our match for a state grant.”
Mrs. McKenna said she is not asking the village to come up with 25% of the cost now, and suggested down the road the municipality could contribute Department of Public Works labor as in-kind service.
“I don’t see this project happening without co-sponsorship from the village,” she said.
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said the board would discuss it and possibly come back with a resolution at an upcoming board meeting.
For the design and cost estimate, Mrs. McKenna said SLC Arts worked with Brad Siedlecki from Pillar Skateparks, who designed and built Saranac Lake’s skate park, along with others throughout the Northeast.
“We believe this estimate is reasonable, and the project is worth it to create a safe, creative, accessible, multi-generational, aesthetically-pleasing park feature in the center of our downtown,” she said. “If we do not work with a professional skate park designer and architect, the angles and dimensions for safe skating features could be inaccurate, leading to unnecessarily dangerous features, and poor material selection and installation could significantly decrease the park’s lifespan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.