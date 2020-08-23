POTSDAM — SLC Arts will host a new socially distant event, Potsdam PorchFest. On Sept. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. around the village.
musicians will perform live and artists will demonstrate their work on volunteers’ home porches.
Interested parties can volunteer to “donate” their porch, perform or demonstrate by filling out the form at slcartscouncil.org/porchfest/signup.
The deadline for sign-ups is Aug.26.
For those interested in attending the event, a map of porches with performances will be available on the slcartscouncil.org website for viewing leading up to the event.
