POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is hosting an arts camp this summer for teenagers, from July 11 through Aug. 5.
The camp will include classes on a variety of arts, including creative writing, graphic design, musical theater and songwriting and composition, for teens ages 13 to 19.
“All experience levels are welcome,” an SLC Arts press release says. “Students may sign up for each week individually but are welcome to sign up for multiple weeks.”
Each of the classes will be held at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The classes are $195 per week per person, but full scholarships are available for students on public assistance. Financial need scholarships are also available with a brief question on the registration form, the press release says.
To register, visit www.slcartscouncil.org/teensummerarts.
The news release says registration is filling quickly, and that SLC Arts will start a wait list if classes exceed 10 students.
Session 1 will be the creative writing class from July 11 to 15. Students in this class will learn different forms of creative writing and have opportunities to write and perform their work.
Session 2 is graphic design, from July 18 to 22, in which students will “explore graphic design basics and learn techniques to create their own artwork,” the press release says.
Session 3 is musical theater, from July 25 to 29. Students will learn the fundamentals for the “lyric stage,” and prepare a live performance at the end of the week.
Session 4 is songwriting and composition, from August 1 to 5. Students will “learn about music composition and songwriting,” and will compose a short musical piece that they perform at the end of the week.
The press release says that each class will be taught by “world-class educators.”
For more information, call SLC Arts at 315-265-6860.
