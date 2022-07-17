CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution at Monday’s full board meeting authorizing the continuation and modification of Agricultural District 2.
“St. Lawrence County has established an agricultural districts program to protect and enhance its agricultural resources,” the resolution states.
The county has two agricultural districts, 1 and 2. The first district includes land in the southern and western parts of the county, and the second spans the county’s northern and eastern regions.
A digital map of the county’s agricultural districts can be found at maps.dancgis.org/ima.
An agricultural district is an area in the county where the majority of land-use serves agricultural purposes, and the district offers protection to that land by preventing municipalities from passing laws restricting agricultural enterprises.
The resolution states that every eight years, these districts are reviewed to authorize the continuation of them, with or without modifications. This can include removing land.
According to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, the eight-year review process extends only to Agricultural District 2 this year, which means only that district can apply to have property removed. Requests to remove land from the first district will not be accepted until 2024.
Every year, property owners can also request to add land to an agricultural district.
The resolution says that, between March 1-30 of this year, the county received no requests to add land to Agricultural District 1, but received requests from two property owners to add 80.7 acres and remove 3.6 acres from Agricultural District 2.
The Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board recommended accepting all modifications requested by each property owner.
Based on agricultural exemptions and satellite imagery, the Board also recommended adding 397 parcels totaling 31,438 acres of land to Agricultural District 2, and removing 126 parcels of non-agricultural use land totaling 1,167 acres from the same district.
The resolution states that the Planning Office will submit the eight-year review report and other appropriate documentation to the Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets for certification as required by law.
St. Lawrence County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer has said in the past that, in this county, the agricultural districts are used mainly for crop rotations and seed crops like corn or soybeans, but that hay is important as well.
Landowners interested in adding or removing land must submit a form with information about the property to the county Planning Office. The next time to add land is in March of 2023.
For more information, contact the Planning Office at 315-379-2292.
