SLC legislators oppose new state gun laws

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing the New York State Gun Package, which Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed into law on June 6. The resolution calls for the state to look into other causes of mass shootings, including behavioral problems.
Some of the new laws in the package, according to the resolution, include raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles, banning body armor, strengthening red flag laws, and doing away with the grandfathering of high-capacity ammunition feeding devices possessed since before the SAFE Act.
“The stated purpose of these bills was to deter future heinous mass shootings such as that perpetrated by a lone gunman in Buffalo,” the resolution says.
It doubts whether these bills will do anything to prevent mass shootings, and thinks they will simply infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners.
“The quick reaction of the State of New York in passing additional gun restrictions that are subject to significant constitutional constraint appears to be no more than agenda-driven, shortsighted politics,” it states.
“None of the previous laws enacted by the State of New York to restrict gun possession and usage acted as a restraint on the individual who senselessly attacked others in Buffalo,” it says.
Instead, the board “calls upon the State of New York to enact meaningful reform to tackle the fundamental causes of mass shootings without infringing upon the rights of innocent New Yorkers.”
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, suggested combing through the social media of teenagers displaying concerning behavior.
“The mental health issue is huge, and it’s a constant thread in any of these mass shootings, murders, people attacking each other, or anything else you read about in the paper,” she said.
Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, thinks we need to enforce laws already on the books, rather than write new ones.
“The problem is we’re not prosecuting the existing laws out there,” he said.
“There has to be some sort of punishment for doing the wrong thing, and that’s not happening. We don’t need more useless laws; we need to enforce the laws we have,” he said.
“All these 10 laws do is restrict law-abiding citizens from utilizing their Second Amendment rights,” said Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid.
He cited the collapse of the family unit dating back to Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society reforms as the source of unwell youth who commit these atrocities.
“It’s about a lack of fathers in the home,” he said.
Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, disagreed.
“With all due respect to my colleagues who mention single-parent homes, we have many single-parent homes in this county. That does not necessarily correlate to a child becoming a mass-shooter,” she said.
Ms. Haggard was the only legislator to vote against the resolution.
