SLC legislators oppose new state gun laws

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul holds up signed legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 6 in New York City. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing the New York State Gun Package, which Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed into law on June 6. The resolution calls for the state to look into other causes of mass shootings, including behavioral problems.

Some of the new laws in the package, according to the resolution, include raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles, banning body armor, strengthening red flag laws, and doing away with the grandfathering of high-capacity ammunition feeding devices possessed since before the SAFE Act.

