CANTON — At the 73rd annual Membership meeting of the St. Lawrence Historical Association, Board Member Carlton Stickney was named Volunteer of the Year.
The meeting was held over Zoom on Nov. 7.
Mr. Stickney has been a volunteer with SLCHA for more than 42 years, and has served on the board for 30 years, with two terms as president.
He is a resident of Stockholm and spent 18 years as its Town Historian. He is also an original member and was the first president of the Stockholm Historical Organization, founded in 1979.
Mr. Stickney serves as exhibit curator for the SLCHA. Most recently he has been working on an exhibit called Early Lighting, featuring objects such as match holders, lighting devices that predate kerosene, and oil lamps, some from his own collection. He has also curated exhibits for the Stockholm Historical Organization, the Potsdam Public Museum, the Helena Historical Society, and the Wilder Homestead (where he is also a board member).
He also lends his expertise and passion to several SLCHA board committees, including Buildings & Grounds, Collections, and Personnel.
“The SLCHA wouldn’t be the same without Carl Stickney’s dedication to and knowledge of St. Lawrence County history, and the staff and board is proud to honor him as Volunteer of the Year,” said SLCHA Executive Director Ashley Maready.
