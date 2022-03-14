SLFCU donates to Auxiliary ‘Summer Cash Splash’ raffle

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union recently made a $1,000 donation to the CHMC Auxiliary for the “Summer Cash Splash‘’ raffle. Pictured left: Auxiliary Corresponding Secretary Janice Shoen; Auxiliary Recording Secretary Rondalyn Jacobs; Auxiliary President Diane Dailey; Auxiliary Crafts Chairperson Dawn Merna; Richard Tacchino, Business Development Manager of St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union; Auxiliary Vice President Darlene Liscum; Auxiliary Manager Ramona Kennedy; Auxiliary Publicity Chair Colleen Anderson; and Auxiliary Membership Chair Peggy Cummings. Submitted photo
