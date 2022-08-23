Low turnout seems to be the defining factor of this year’s primary elections in the north country, with some polling places seeing just a handful of ballots cast in the first 8 hours of opening.
In Jefferson County, 605 voters had checked into polling sites and received a ballot by noon, countywide. Republican voters in the city of Watertown and on the western side of the county are selecting their preferred Congressional nominee for the 24th Congressional District, between incumbent Congresswoman Claudia M. Tenney, R-Utica and challenger Mario J. Fratto.
In the eastern side of the county, as well as in St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties, Democratic voters are selecting their preferred Congressional nominee for the 21st Congressional District, between Matthew F. Putorti and Matt Castelli.
In the city of Watertown, election inspectors working the poll sites said it was a significantly slower election than they’re used to seeing. Inspectors at the Emma Flower Taylor Memorial Fire Station on Massey Street said they’d seen only seven ballots cast in 8 hours. They said many Democrats, unaware that they were no longer residents of NY-21, had come to select between Mr. Putorti and Mr. Castelli, only to walk away with the news that they were no longer eligible to vote in that competition.
At the Life Church of the Nazarene, Inspector Marcia Kettrick said this primary was slow, even compared to the one held in June for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, state Assembly and local offices.
“We had over 400 voters in that day,” she said.
By noon on Tuesday, 35 people had voted at the church.
Ms. Kettrick said she prefers when more voters show up, as it makes the days go longer. While Jefferson County has offered split shifts for poll workers, nobody at the church had taken that option.
Veteran inspectors across Jefferson County all reported similar stories, and all said this was the slowest primary election they’d ever staffed.
In St. Lawrence County, turnout has been similarly light. Thomas A. Nichols, the Republican election commissioner in St. Lawrence County, said 704 people had turned out to vote county-wide since noon, out of an eligible 21,858 Democrats in St. Lawrence County who could vote for Mr. Castelli or Mr. Putorti.
“That’s an overall turnout of 4.3%,” he said.
Ultimately, Mr. Nichols said he feels it’s disappointing when voter turnout is so low. While there are still hours left in the day, Mr. Nichols said he predicted turnout would be below 10% for this primary.
“To me, it dishonors all those who have given their lives to purchase and repurchase the freedoms we enjoy,” he said.
The results of Tuesday’s primaries will be reported after the polls close at 9 p.m. Absentee and early votes will be counted at the same time as primary day ballots, meaning the first results are unlikely to shift significantly before certification.
