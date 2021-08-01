CANTON — More than 350 members of the St. Lawrence University Class of 2020, who were forced off campus just before their commencement, returned to Canton to celebrate anew and receive their diplomas in person.
Retiring President William L. Fox gave the Keynote Address. Students and guests also heard from incoming President Kathryn A. Morris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.