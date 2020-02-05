CANTON — St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox delivered “heartbreaking and devastating news” to the campus community Saturday, writing in a letter addressed to “Laurentian Friends” that Margaret “Maggie” Blackmon had died that morning while in her room.
Ms. Blackmon, a native of Poulsbo, Wash., was a junior set to graduate in 2021.
The St. Lawrence County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy Monday evening, with the results pending a toxicology report that may take up to two months. Though District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said there is no indication of any criminal activity at this time.
Local law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Department “would investigate any unattended death to some degree,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Friends and colleagues shared memories of Maggie on an SLU memorial website this week, many remembering her for her work as a budding anthropologist and her love of horses.
“There are difficult days ahead as we remember Maggie,” President Fox wrote. “Her family and close friends, particularly her teammates, will also need our strength and prayers.”
A three-year member of the SLU Riding Team, Ms. Blackmon was described by teammates as “goofy,” “generous” and “incredibly strong.”
“Our hearts are broken with the loss of one of our very own; we are deeply saddened by the passing of our teammate Maggie Blackmon ’21,” the SLU Riding Team posted on its Facebook page Monday. “Maggie was a dedicated friend to her horse, Lucy and to her teammates, finding the most joy in time spent in the saddle and in the barn. Our loss is great and our grief is profound.”
Fellow anthropology majors remembered Maggie for her “academic rigor and intriguing insights.”
Clara Mugnai, class of 2022, recalled a difficult week last spring, when Maggie’s horse Lucy and Clara’s horse both contracted equine herpesvirus, an infection that most commonly affects the horse’s respiratory tract. The virus can easily spread, so isolation of those infected is important, and Ms. Blackmon had stayed up with her horse into the night for five straight days. When Ms. Mugnai’s horse was also exhibiting symptoms, Ms. Blackmon stayed through the night with them, even after Lucy had begun to recover.
“I asked her why she stayed when she had nothing to gain from it, and she told me, ‘Well I can’t just leave you here alone,’” Ms. Mugnai wrote on the memorial website. “It was so obvious to her that she couldn’t leave me behind. It was second nature for her to pull up a stool and sit through the night with a teammate and a friend. The loss of her is an enormous loss to our team and the community.”
The university plans to organize a memorial gathering later in the semester, and President Fox reminded the campus community of support resources, including the Dean of Student’s Office and Health and Counseling Services. Additionally, anyone can call Reachout of St. Lawrence County, a free, confidential and non-judgmental crisis and information line at 315-265-2422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.