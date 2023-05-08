SLU Hockey donates bears to CHMC Auxiliary

Friends of St. Lawrence Hockey delivered bags of bears to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary for its Bring A Bear to Show You Care Program. Pictured from left: Charles Kerr, Mikayla Pike of Friends of St. Lawrence Hockey, Francis Boisvert of St. Lawrence Hockey Men’s Team, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary member and CHMC Lifeline/Auxiliary Assistant Allyson Smith, Ashton Fry of St. Lawrence Hockey Men’s Team, and CHMC Auxiliary Manager Ramona Kennedy. The bears were collected from both the men’s and women’s games in February at their annual Teddy Bear Toss collection. The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary accepts donations of new bears and stuffed animals and these donated bears/stuffed animals are given to pediatric patients when they come in for a procedure, hospital stay, etc. To make a donation, drop it off at the front desk in the CHMC main lobby for the Auxiliary. If you buy a bear online to donate, have it sent to CHMC Auxiliary Bring A Bear To Show You Care, 214 King St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.