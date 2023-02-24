SLU to welcome musician, race expert on March 2

Daryl Davis

CANTON — St. Lawrence University and the Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project will welcome acclaimed musician and race relations expert Daryl Davis for an evening lecture and show on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Davis is an international recording artist, actor, and leader of The Daryl Davis Band whose talent as a pianist playing a wide range of genres is renowned. He has performed with The Legendary Blues Band (formerly the Muddy Waters band) and Chuck Berry. Davis is also lauded for his work “converting” members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), which began more than three decades ago after he engaged a clansman in conversation in a country music bar.

