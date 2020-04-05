BUFFALO — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Buffalo Field Office has announced the temporary closure of small boat reporting locations and reminds travelers that routine small vessel travel for pleasure is non-essential.
The following small boating locations are temporarily closed for CBP processing, and ROAM iPADs will not be installed, until further notice:
n Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina
n Alexandria Bay Public Docks
n Bonnie Castle Marina
n Singer Castle on Dark Island
n Morristown Bath House
n Dobisky Center
n Waddington Pavilion
