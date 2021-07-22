RENSSELAER FALLS — Over the last six years, Mayor Michael S. Hammond has seen minor improvements made in the village make major impacts for the community that will hopefully continue into the future.
“The policy changes and physical improvements implemented over the last six years in our small village are fostering positive healthy realities within our community,” said Hammond who came into office in 2015.
Hammond said that the village administration has worked “diligently to improve the quality of life for our village residents” since being elected. The improvements, which may seem small in nature to some, are making positive impacts to the village which Hammond calls a close knit community “that radiates local heritage and a family first perspective.”
Village residents have rallied behind almost every initiative put forth by the village board. Some are aimed at the beautification of the area such as welcome banners installed at the entrances to the village and American flags and seasonal banners put on poles that line village streets.
“This small but noticeable addition to our village decor is recognized by folks that drive through the village,” he said.
Working with the village’s Garden Committee, more green spaces have been added at Pioneer Park over the last several years as well as more equipment being installed at its growing playground.
Street projects have also been an investment by the village board, according to the mayor, stating that yearly projects have provided more parking and better handicapped accessibility to meet the needs of all individuals.
“Small, but noticeable again, for the first time we have parking spaces clearly identified on our main street, Rensselaer Street, and side street parking that allows others to use our facilities and creates easy access to local small business,” he said.
Tradesman Contracting LLC recently ran underground electrical lines in Pioneer Park that will allow for power at various points there and along Rensselaer Street. The added bonus is that two stages will be able to be set for the Falls Festival, according to Hammond, an event that is typically held in September with a goal of generating an “atmosphere of fun and excitement through family values and strong community spirit.”
Hammond said that the second goal of the festival is to support the growth and development of local businesses, community committees and local non-profits. The festival committee, formed two years, works in tandem with the Playground Fund and village’s Historical Society to host the event and has “invested in the appropriate infrastructure and set appropriate goals for the longevity of this successful event,” said Hammond.
A smaller Falls Festival was held on May 22 and another on June 18 to help fundraise for the main Sept. 10-11 festival.
Hammond feels that these improvements are helping spur interest and investment in the community adding that homes are not on the market for very long in the village and the village’s only store, Bowhalls Market, has sold twice in the last couple of years with “each time boasting new changes aiding in the long term success of the establishment.”
Two more vacant buildings on Rensselaer Street have been bought with a potential coffee shop opening up in the future as well as a consignment and used clothing store named More to Love that has taken over the former liquor store.
The village has also protected a piece of its history with the former Congregational Church, located at the corner of Rensselaer and State streets, being turned into the village’s Historical Society. Much needed repairs have been made and all work should be done this spring.
“The Historical Society maintains the ability to hold public gatherings and perform weddings all while housing our rich historic records,” said Hammond.
Hammond says it evident that from hearing from residents the vision and objectives set forth by the village’s administration are being met.
“When homes sell quickly and local small businesses start to notice our untapped potential on main street, we know we are doing right by the taxpayers. We have kept taxes low and morale high. The beautification process is just the start to the overall picture we are trying to paint,” said the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.