LOWVILLE — Garbage collection costs may go up in the coming year as counties and the Development Authority of the North Country bump up their tipping fees at local transfer stations.
Lewis County, with the lowest tipping fee in the tri-county area at $84 per ton, will go up to $90 per ton on Jan. 1 — a 7% increase — as a result of fees increasing for the past two years at the Authority’s Rodman landfill for a 14% change, according to information Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche supplied in the 2023 budget document.
“This would be the first increase in tipping fees since a 5% increase in 2019,” he wrote of his county’s fees, noting that the increase is necessary to keep the Solid Waste Fund balance at a healthy level expected to be about $300,000 at the end of year, down from about $1 million in 2020 at its peak.
The county has invested about $2 million in its solid waste facility on State Route 12 over the past two years, building a new tipping floor, changing the flow of traffic in the facility and constructing a new $500,000 scale house.
Mr. Piche said in the budget that with the investments the county made in the tipping station, “the efficiency of this department should be at an all-time high” when the last of the construction is completed over the winter.
For the second year in a row, the Authority will be increasing the tipping fee by $3, from $47 to $50 per ton beginning on the first of the year which Mr. Piche said, they hadn’t counted on when planning the solid waste department’s finances.
“It doesn’t relate at all to DANC,” Jefferson County Administrator and Budget Officer Robert F. Hagemann III said of the county’s intended increase, noting that the Authority made their increase decision in April.
“We haven’t done a rate increase in several years but the fundamental cost at the transfer facility is such that it merits a small increase,” he said.
Jefferson County’s budget approved on Tuesday included the increase. However, it won’t be officially approved until a resolution is passed in the board’s December meeting, the administrator said.
The tipping fee will increase by $4 from $123 to $127.
St. Lawrence County charges the highest fee in the north country — $166 per ton — at its transfer stations, but county administrator Ruth A. Doyle could not be reached for clarification on whether or not tipping fees in the county will increase on Jan. 1.
