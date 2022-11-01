OGDENSBURG — With the city manager leaving for a new job on Friday, the Ogdensburg City Council has named its director of planning and development as interim manager for the next 120 days.
Following an executive session after a special meeting Tuesday night, council appointed Andrea L. Smith as interim city manager. Ms. Smith’s interim period will begin on Friday, the last day of current City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, who is leaving his position for a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Ms. Smith, who has been the director of Planning and Development since 2013, will receive a stipend of $9,000 per month for the 120 days she is city manager.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said she is receiving less than what Stephen P. Jellie was making as city manager.
“The next 45 days that we are facing are going to probably be complete hell in the city of Ogdensburg,” said Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy. “We need somebody to steer the ship and I think having someone who is invested in Ogdensburg is going to be our best bet in getting us through this.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
Ms. Smith is an Ogdensburg native and received a dual master’s degree in landscape architecture and urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech in 2008. She previously earned her bachelor’s in landscape architecture in 2006, also from Virginia Tech.
After college, Ms. Smith worked as a design consultant and later as a therapeutic garden designer for patients suffering with dementia, and advanced Alzheimer’s disease in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ms. Smith returned to Ogdensburg in 2010 and began working for the city’s planning office on their Brownfield Opportunity Area program.
