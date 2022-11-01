Smith set as Ogdensburg’s interim city manager

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — With the city manager leaving for a new job on Friday, the Ogdensburg City Council has named its director of planning and development as interim manager for the next 120 days.

Following an executive session after a special meeting Tuesday night, council appointed Andrea L. Smith as interim city manager. Ms. Smith’s interim period will begin on Friday, the last day of current City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, who is leaving his position for a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.