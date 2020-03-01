POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Tyler Smith has been granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering. He is also an affiliate faculty member in the Institute for a Sustainable Environment.
Smith’s research interests include integrative watershed studies driven by quantitative analysis, the use of Bayesian statistical approaches to environmental systems modeling, hydrologic modeling in data-scarce regions and/or regions under change, and incorporating citizen science and participatory modeling into hydrologic studies.
Smith has co-authored 12 peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals and has presented his work at numerous national and international conferences. He is a member of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the American Water Resources Association (AWRA), and the International Association of Hydrological Sciences (IAHS). He currently serves as Review Editor for Frontiers in Big Data: Data-driven Climate Sciences and on the steering committee of Clarkson’s Center of Excellence in Healthy Water Solutions.
Before coming to Clarkson, Dr. Smith was a research assistant at Montana State University and a visiting scholar and research assistant at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. He received his bachelor of science and master of science degrees in civil engineering and his doctoral degree in ecology and environmental sciences, all from Montana State University.
