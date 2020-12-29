CANTON — Town residents will be interacting with a new clerk for the 2021 calendar year, following longtime Town Clerk Lisa A. Hammond’s retirement this month.
Town Council was set to appoint former Town Councilor Karin S. Blackburn to the position during a special meeting last week, but technical issues prompted the virtual meeting to be postponed.
Mrs. Hammond’s elected term would have expired Dec. 31, 2021, and Town Council plans to appoint Ms. Blackburn to finish that term during the town’s year-end meeting Thursday morning, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley confirmed Tuesday.
A first-year council member, Ms. Blackburn resigned from her position effective Dec. 21, according to a Dec. 23 news release from Ms. Ashley. No reason for her resignation was noted in the release. Ms. Blackburn’s council term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023, and the vacancy will be addressed in the coming weeks, Ms. Ashley said.
Attached to her retirement notice to Ms. Ashley, Town Council and municipal attorney Eric J. Gustafson dated Nov. 30, Mrs. Hammond recommended Deputy Clerk Heidi L. Smith to complete her term.
“Heidi has proven that she has the skill set to handle the variety and volume of work that goes on in this office,” Mrs. Hammond wrote.
Serving as the town’s deputy clerk for the last three years, Ms. Smith has attended records management seminars, become a notary and has worked as a “team player, proving that her willingness to help when needed makes us all more successful in our endeavors,” Mrs. Hammond wrote.
In a separate letter addressed to Canton residents and “north country friends,” Mrs. Hammond described the town clerk’s office as “the people’s office” and “virtually the hub of all records, statistics and finances.” She again recommended Ms. Smith for the appointment “unequivocally and without reservation.”
Town resident Kathryn Liscum submitted a letter to the supervisor’s office Monday, questioning Town Council’s anticipated decision to appoint Ms. Blackburn as interim clerk.
Ms. Liscum wrote she believes Ms. Smith is “being passed over” not because of poor performance or character.
“She has more than demonstrated that she is qualified to be appointed as interim Town Clerk by her everyday interactions serving in her role as Deputy Town Clerk,” Ms. Liscum wrote of Ms. Smith. “It leads the public to believe the decision is personally motivated.”
Citing Highway Superintendent Terry L. Billings’ September retirement, Ms. Liscum expressed concern about inconsistent responses to department recommendations.
Town Council unanimously appointed highway employee Calvin H. Rose to complete the remaining year of Mr. Billing’s term during an Oct. 8 meeting, after Mr. Billings had recommended the 22-year highway department employee as his interim replacement.
During the virtual October meeting, highway committee member James T. Smith said Mr. Billings approached the committee earlier this year with Mr. Rose in mind as an interested and recommended replacement.
“Why, if past practice has been to promote someone who has experience in the department to an interim position to lead the department — as it should — is that not being followed with the interim Town Clerk position?” Ms. Liscum wrote, adding “Why is Lisa’s recommendation not being followed?”
The year-end meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday in a Zoom Technologies meeting room. The agenda and instructions for joining the meeting are posted to the municipal website.
