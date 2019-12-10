CANTON — Alex M. Danboise thought he was getting sentenced to a prison’s 90-day drug treatment program Monday afternoon for attempted robbery, but a mistake in the sentencing commitment made by a St. Lawrence County Court judge turned that into a potential of three years behind bars.
On Oct. 3, Mr. Danboise, 27, of 14 Francis St., Massena, pleaded guilty to the violent felony of attempted second-degree robbery in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Aug. 6, 2018, in the town of Brasher, Mr. Danboise and Jordan Wheeler went to a residence with a BB gun and attempted to forcibly steal property from Sarah Barber and, during the commission of the crime, Mr. Danboise took the pellet gun from Mr. Wheeler and shot her.
According to the original state police arrest report, troopers said Mr. Danboise was involved in a physical altercation and discharge of a pellet gun which resulted in a woman getting shot in the face at 229 County Route 53 in the town of Brasher.
According to scanner reports at the time of the incident, a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun and was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in what could have been a drug-related incident.
Troopers said the woman was later released from the hospital but may have needed further treatment or surgery.
As part of the plea deal, Judge Jerome J. Richards committed to sentence Mr. Danboise, as a second-felony offender, to seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision with that sentence being judicially mandated to be served in the system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
But on Monday, as Mr. Danboise’s attorney, Richard V. Manning, reviewed the plea deal with the court, Judge Richards stopped him at the mention of Willard.
“Was I drinking that day?” Judge Richards asked, with a look of puzzlement on his face.
He said the crime Mr. Danboise pleaded to was a violent felony and that he wouldn’t be eligible for Willard and that, even if he wanted to abide by his original commitment to sentence him to the program, it was an illegal sentence.
“I have no idea what I was thinking because I should have known,” the judge said. It was a mistake I shouldn’t have made and it makes me look bad.”
Mr. Danboise looked to his attorney, telling him he never would have agreed to a pre-sentencing investigation where he would have had to admit to his crimes and that “this was his deal, not mine.”
While Mr. Danboise, who is facing 21 years in prison if convicted at trial, was offered his original plea deal of five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, his expression of consternation led to another offer.
Judge Richards adjourned the case until Dec. 19 and released him on probation supervision under electronic home monitoring to consider a sentence of the minimum of three years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, or he can withdraw his plea and go to trial.
The judge added that Mr. Danboise already has four months of held time, requiring him to serve only 27 months of the three years.
The judge said he would also review the court transcripts from the time of the plea and see if there is some way he can stick to his original sentencing commitment to Willard.
If Mr. Danboise does not abide by his release conditions, he could face up to seven years in prison.
