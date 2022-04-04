LOWVILLE — The final preparations are underway for the 17th Snirt Run around Tug Hill on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Early indicators are that it may have the biggest turnout yet and the event sponsors are ready.
The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snowmobile club has done everything it can think of to make sure the event that attracts thousands of all-terrain vehicle riders — whether a four-wheeler or a “side-by-side” multi-person vehicle — is both safe and fun for everyone involved.
“We’re anxious for it, but we’re also cautious,” said Scott Margeson, club president. “Just because of the way the snowmobile season turned out with the accidents and things like that, we’re cautious about what may transpire and could transpire and hopefully, will not transpire.”
Over the weekend, Sno-Pals members put up the fencing around the field on Flat Rock Road in the town of Martinsburg that acts as a helicopter landing zone in case there is a need for a medical evacuation as has been done for the last three Snirt Runs.
Since becoming club president in late 2017, Mr. Margeson has worked to change the way the club interacts with communities along the route to ensure the positive experience extends to them.
The background work for the Snirt Run starts in late December, he said, with negotiating town and county contracts that are the foundation for the use of roads for the event. This year, those discussions also included route planning based on weather forecasts.
For the first time, the Snirt Run has two potential routes established — one with two roads that are the most vulnerable to excessive damage at a certain stage of thaw and one route without them — with the final run to be announced on Friday based on the state of the roads at that time and forecasts for Saturday.
The high temperatures and rain expected this week are not ideal, but Mr. Margeson said he is hopeful for the Saturday morning prediction of at least some snowfall.
The more frozen the seasonal roads still are during the Snirt Run, the less likeliness of damage from the heavy traffic.
Mr. Margeson said Sno-Pals is very grateful to the towns and counties that host the event for allowing the Snirt Run, and to the volunteers from area fire departments and rescue squads that are on standby all day to help anyone who needs it.
The permission to use the roads comes with responsibilities that only Snirt Run riders can honor by staying on the route and staying off roads that are marked closed for the event instead of going around barriers and signs as has happened in the past.
Mr. Margeson noted that Corrigan Hill Road near Whetstone Gulf and a road near Highmarket will both be barricaded. He also asked riders to “show respect” and stay out of the way of first responders on the move and to let them go by.
Although Mr. Margeson said there have been more inquiries and online comments about the event than in any other year, an accurate estimate is impossible because registration takes place on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
When asked his turnout prediction, Mr. Margeson replied, “Your guess is as good as mine. A lot.”
For more information on the 17th Snirt Run, go to the Sno-Pals website at www.sno-pals.com/2022snirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.