MASSENA — Most St. Lawrence County students got a four-day weekend with a winter storm dropping several inches of snow today. Students will also be off on Monday for Martin Luther King’s birthday.
While some schools were originally scheduled to open on a delay, their status was later changed to closed.
Forecaster Brooke Taber from the National Weather Service in Burlington said they were expecting moderate snow to continue through the morning and into the early afternoon.
“It’s going to taper off this evening. I would say after dinner it will be brought to scattered flurries,” he said.
He said they expected 6 to 8 inches to fall along the St. Lawrence Seaway Valley area. He said 3 inches had been reported by mid-morning.
“When you get into the Potsdam and Canton corridor, you’re looking at a little less of 3 to 6 inches in that area,” Mr. Taber said.
Schools that closed their doors for the day were Canton, Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Hammond, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and St. Lawrence.
While Parishville-Hopkinton was not open for the day, those students moved to remote learning starting at 10 a.m. More information was sent via email to families and students.
Seaway Technical and Career Education Center in Norwood and the BOCES Southwest Tech Center in Fowler were also closed.
Also closing for the day were the Hepburn Library of Lisbon, Hepburn Library of Norfolk, Hepburn Library of Waddington, Heuvelton Free Library, Ogdensburg Public Library and the Potsdam Public Library, as well as the St. James Thrift Shop in Gouverneur and St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry in Massena.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence cancelled all bus runs in St. Lawrence County, and the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging nutrition centers and nutrition sites were closed, with no home-delivered meals.
The Canton Housing Authority announced it would close at noon Friday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.