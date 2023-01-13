The village of Norwood is a snow-globe, January 13, looking down South Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Most St. Lawrence County students got a four-day weekend with a winter storm dropping several inches of snow today. Students will also be off on Monday for Martin Luther King’s birthday.

While some schools were originally scheduled to open on a delay, their status was later changed to closed.

