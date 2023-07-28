Michal J. Snow, 32, Massena, the man who pled guilty to shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth M. Howell, in Potsdam on Feb. 18, 2022 was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years to life by Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero today in St. Lawrence County Court.
Carriero, District Attorney Gary Pasqua and law enforcement revealed that a Snow admitted to a plot to harm former work colleagues before turning to a plan to bring bad publicity to SUNY Potsdam by randomly killing Howell in a pre-sentencing investigation.
Pasqua said that twice in 2020, Snow attempted to purchase AR-15 rifles but was unsuccessful.
“Had law enforcement not acted so quickly, I believe the defendant would have killed again,” Carriero said.
A grand jury in April handed up an indictment charging Snow with four felonies: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. Snow initially denied the charges.
On June 1 Snow pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder.
In the early evening of Feb. 18, 2022, the Potsdam Village Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road, behind the Crane School of Music. Ms. Howell, 21, was found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed that evening.
Last year, investigators searched rivers for the gun Snow allegedly used to kill Ms. Howell, along the route Snow is believed to have taken after the shooting near the SUNY Potsdam campus. He went east on Route 11B to Malone, north on Route 37 to Akwesasne and west on Route 37 to Massena.
State police divers the week of Aug. 22 searched the Raquette and St. Regis rivers below bridges that cross those waters along Route 37 in Akwesasne. In May, state police divers searched the west branch of the St. Regis River below a bridge along Route 11B.
Snow was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, the day after Ms. Howell’s murder, in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena. Among the debris after the raid were two boxes of more than 100 spent miniature nitrous oxide canisters, which when huffed can cause audio hallucinations. There was also an unopened package of the canisters.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.