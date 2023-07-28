Michal J. Snow, 32, Massena, the man who pled guilty to shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth M. Howell, in Potsdam on Feb. 18, 2022 was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years to life by Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero today in St. Lawrence County Court.

Carriero, District Attorney Gary Pasqua and law enforcement revealed that a Snow admitted to a plot to harm former work colleagues before turning to a plan to bring bad publicity to SUNY Potsdam by randomly killing Howell in a pre-sentencing investigation.

