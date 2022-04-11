CANTON — The arraignment of a Massena man on a murder indictment has been postponed because he exhibited flu-like symptoms, according to St. Lawrence County Court officials.
Michael J. Snow, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and several other related felonies in the February shooting death of a SUNY Potsdam student.
Everyone showing up for court appearances, including defendants, spectators and members of the press, are required to submit to COVID-19 screeing questions before entering court. One of those questions is whether or not the person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Snow will now be arraigned on April 22 on the grand jury indictment charging him with murder, as well as first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. Snow is represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office. He is being held at the county jail in Canton without bail.
Snow is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on the evening of Feb. 18. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.
Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said.
Snow was arrested the following day in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena.
Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music. Crane musicians played a symphony performance on Feb. 23 to an audience of about 200 in memory of Ms. Howell, and a memorial space was set up in the gallery of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.
Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter’s murder with The New York Post in February at the family’s home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely “a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as “a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person.” She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was “always willing to help you out.”
“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her,” her father told The Post. “As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time.”
