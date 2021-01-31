MORRISTOWN — State police continue to investigate a snowmobile accident that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
According to state police officials, emergency crews responded to a report of a snowmobile accident around Black Lake at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The crash involved only one snowmobile, and one individual was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed that individual is in a stable condition as of noon Sunday.
