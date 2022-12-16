St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatchers fielded nearly 100 snowstorm-related calls in just nine hours on Friday.
A winter snowstorm swept through the region on Friday, hitting northern and central New York, plus Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Hazardous weather alerts in the north country from the National Weather Service warned of large amounts of wet heavy snow, making travel dangerous and causing power outages.
Several hundred people in St. Lawrence County were without electricity on Friday morning, according to National Grid’s outage map. That number swelled to about 1,100 by early Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, some of those earlier outages had been fixed, and the number of those without power dropped to slightly over 800, the outage map said.
St. Lawrence Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said county dispatchers fielded 157 emergency calls between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, 98 of which were storm related. That includes five car collisions where someone was injured. There were also 24 property damage accidents.
In addition to that, there were 18 calls for lines down, 15 for low wires and 10 calls for rescue.
Also, county dispatchers received during that time eight calls for power outages, eight for trees on lines, eight for trees down and two for traffic lights out, Mr. Denner said.
