Snowy trail Jan 17, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A cross-country skier cuts a trail on Thursday in Ives Park in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson St. Lawrence County Wdt Daily Photos Photo And Video Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Mexico athletics calls for 2020 HOF nominations News in brief Oswego County Offices Will be Closed Jan. 20 Oswego County Search and Rescue Team plans 2020 training academy Frozen themed ninth annual snow day Black and White Masquerade Ball fundraiser to support Anthony House 37 teams compete this weekend in Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament Frontier League girls basketball: LaFargeville downs Belleville Henderson in ‘D’ Division play Most Popular Theresa’s Department of Public Works building destroyed by fire Clement sentenced for failing to register as sex offender Massena seeks makeover from ‘Home Town Takeover’ TV show Potsdam parents voice concern over students suspended from activities following party investigation Madrid native David Rupert, subject of book, explains his role as a mole
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.