SOAR announces winner of SuperSOARer award

POTSDAM — At their spring luncheon on May 17, SOAR members and friends came together in the Barrington Student Center on the SUNY Potsdam campus to acknowledge the organization’s 2023 SuperSOARer awardee, Janet van Weringh. This award is given annually to a SOAR member who has contributed significantly to the SOAR organization in the following ways: governance, administration, teaching and volunteerism.
Janet has served in numerous roles as a member of the volunteer organization, including recently beginning the second year of her two-year stint as Chair of the 14-member Board of Directors. Most importantly, she established the Board’s Technology Committee soon after joining the Board in 2017 and moved the organization into the 21st century by utilizing her excellent computer knowledge and skills. In fact, it was noted that SOAR most likely would have fallen by the wayside during the years of restricted gatherings throughout the COVID pandemic if not for Janet’s patience and guidance as she taught many SOAR members how to use Zoom. It was our only means of connecting during that time, and a small number of members persevered with her help. Thank you, Janet!
