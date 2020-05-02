MORRISTOWN — The Black Lake Fish and Game Club is halfway through its first ever Social Distancing Fishing Derby.
The idea of the derby started with some kidding around.
“We were kind of joking around about doing a socially distant fishing derby,” club member Richard Rupert said, .“And, I said ‘that’s not a bad idea.’”
Mr. Rupert devised the rules of the tournament and club vice president Ryan Demick set up a Paypal account to collect entry fees.
On Saturday, there were 67 entries in the contest — 34 adults and 33 kids.
Contestants aren’t all local.
“We’ve got a couple of people from Sarasota, Florida,” Mr. Rupert said.
Contestants can fish anywhere for any kind of fish, in season. When a fish is caught the contestant needs to text a photo of the fish to Mr. Rupert while holding a sign with their name and BLFGC written on it. Everybody that catches a fish gets an entry into a drawing for prizes on Monday. If contestants are wearing masks in their picture, they get two entries.
“We’re pushing the fishing because we’re a fish and game club but we’re pushing the safety piece too,” Mr. Rupert said.
The contest ends at midnight on Sunday and Mr. Rupert will use a random number generator to determine winners on Monday.
Payout is cash to the top three places and a membership in the fish and game club for fourth and fifth place in both adults and kids.
First place gets 50 percent of the pot, second place gets 20 percent of the pot and third place gets 10 percent.
There is also a special prize for the contestant with the best mask. Entry fee was just $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
“We just want to encourage people to get out and take kids fishing,” Mr. Rupert said. “It’s a good way to get out and get passed this stuff we are going through.”
The weather cooperated Saturday, at least locally and the forecast is good for fishing today.
