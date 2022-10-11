MALONE — State police say a disagreement on social media prompted a physical fight that ended in a stabbing death at an Elm Street residence last week.
Joshua P. Donais, 39, of Owls Head, was charged by troopers Friday with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Donald I. Raymond. Donais was arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County jail without bail, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Malone Town Court, according to Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo.
Village police responded to 215 Elm St. near Beman Street for a reported stabbing at about 9:36 p.m. Thursday and found two people who had been stabbed, Raymond and Logan A. McMahon, state police said in an update Tuesday. McMahon’s condition was unclear at press time Tuesday night.
Troopers said an investigation determined that Donais and an unspecified number of others in a “group” traveled in a 2006 silver Hyundai sedan to the vicinity of Elm Street to approach Raymond and McMahon after the social media argument.
During the fight, Donais stabbed Raymond to death, then left with the group, police said.
State police conducted a traffic stop in Massena Friday, and Donais was subsequently arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Malone for questioning.
Village police are requesting members of the public who live on Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker streets to check surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 to 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Village police are also asking the public to report any suspicious items found on their properties.
Anyone with information regarding Thursday night’s homicide are asked to contact Malone Village Police at 518-483-2424.
According to the rescue log from Franklin County Emergency Services, three ambulances were dispatched to the scene on Elm Street Thursday night, one from Foothills Ambulance Service in Burke, one from Malone EMS and one from Northern Ambulance Corps in Malone.
