Police: Social media spat led to stabbing

MALONE — State police say a disagreement on social media prompted a physical fight that ended in a stabbing death at an Elm Street residence last week.

Joshua P. Donais, 39, of Owls Head, was charged by troopers Friday with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Donald I. Raymond. Donais was arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County jail without bail, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Malone Town Court, according to Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo.

