Sole occupant in car unhurt in Potsdam rollover crash

The driver of a car that rolled over on Tuesday in Potsdam was not injured. Provided photo

POTSDAM — The sole occupant of a vehicle that rolled over got away with no injuries, according to firefighters.

The Potsdam Fire Department was dispatched to the crash scene, near 500 South Canton Road, at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

