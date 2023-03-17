POTSDAM — The sole occupant of a vehicle that rolled over got away with no injuries, according to firefighters.
The Potsdam Fire Department was dispatched to the crash scene, near 500 South Canton Road, at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 9:54 pm
POTSDAM — The sole occupant of a vehicle that rolled over got away with no injuries, according to firefighters.
The Potsdam Fire Department was dispatched to the crash scene, near 500 South Canton Road, at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
When arriving at the scene at 5:51 a.m., firefighters said the town Highway Department had already arrived and said the driver and sole occupant had gotten out of the vehicle.
Potsdam Rescue evaluated the driver, who declined medical care, Potsdam Fire Department said.
Firefighters provided traffic control while the car was removed by Johnson’s Towing.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.
They did not immediately respond to a request asking if any citations or charges were filed.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.