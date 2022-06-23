CANTON — After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, Grasse River Heritage is re-igniting its summer solstice event.
This is a fun family event with games for all ages will be held at Heritage Park on June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Activities will include pie toss, balloon pop prizes, scavenger hunts, a cash bar, and more.
This year a fortune teller has been added to the list of activities.
There will be music provided by NCPR DJ Sarah Scafidi-McGuire. There will also be food trucks, and as always, the beauty of the park and river.
