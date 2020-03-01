OGDENSBURG — Local Broadway musical lovers will get to hear the best songs of one of the most beloved musicals performed by a world renowned singer when Ogdensburg Command Performances presents “Les Misérables – Selected Songs in Concert” on March 7.
Terry Barber, a rare countertenor, has performed all over the world and is in the midst of a tour that has him performing not just the songs of “Les Misérables,” but also shows as varied as a concert in which he sings songs from around the word in their native languages to a tribute to legendary rock singer Freddie Mercury.
While traveling across Wisconsin by car, Mr. Barber took the time to talk to the Times about his admiration of “Les Misérables.”
“It is one of the best, if not the best musical of all time,” Mr. Barber said. “And we are doing it in a concert format so I have ripped out about an hour of the less compelling material to leave just the songs that everyone comes to the show to hear.”
The concert includes some narration so people who don’t know the story of Jean Val Jean can follow along.
Mr. Barber is accompanied by a talented cast of singers including several up-and-coming young artists and a chamber orchestra.
Curtain time in Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Hall Auditorium is 4 p.m.
The concert will include all of the show’s hit songs including Bring Him Home, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, One Day More, Castle On a Cloud, Drink With Me.
Doing so many different shows in a single tour is a challenge, Mr. Barber said.
“The role of Jean Val Jean in this concert is considered one of the most difficult roles to sing for men in the musical theater genre. It is a particular challenge for me with also producing and artist directing this tour, so I am wearing a lot hats. I try to put some of those hats aside when I step on stage to deliver the songs of Jean Val Jean.”
Tickets range from $19 to $43 with discounts for seniors, students, groups of 15 or more and “Friends.” Call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org to make a purchase.
“Everyone is really enjoying the show,” Mr. Barber said. “I think it is because I worked hard to make sure the songs that everyone comes to hear in Les Mis are represented and the cast are just incredibly talented.”
There is a lot of emotion in the songs of the musical, Mr. Barber said.
“The work itself is so brilliant, it’s heart wrenching. It is a very captivating story about a man who turns his whole life around through fate, and all these people who are dealt the worst things in life and still find inspiration.”
For more information, visit TerryBarber.com and A4AC.org Facebook.com/TouringArtist Instagram.com/TouringArtist
