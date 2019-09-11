Buy Now

Betty Ramming takes a plane ride to celebrate her 102nd birthday. All are invited to come to a dish-to-pass 102nd birthday party Sept.15 for the long time South Colton resident. The party will be held following the 10 a.m. worship service at The Well at 4852 Route 56 in Colton. For more information call Dianne at 315-261-2982. . Submitted Photo

