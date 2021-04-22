SOUTH COLTON — Anna N. Birckhead of South Colton celebrated her 102nd birthday on April 12 surrounded by her family of five generations.
Present were her son, Bill Swafford and his wife, Lyn, her grandson Neil Swafford and his wife Amanda, great grandson James Muenster and his wife Shannon, Sara Stone and her husband Jimmy, their daughter Skylar and Holly and Jim Stone.
Anna wishes to thank the more than 40 friends and family who honored her birthday by showering her with birthday cards. She especially wants to say thank you and hello to her Colton Seniors group of friends and hopes to join them when they are able to meet together once again.
