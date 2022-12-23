United Helpers is using the services of Sparx Construction and General Contracting to complete their latest project, market rate apartments in place of the former United Helpers Adult Home.
Sparx Construction was created in 2012 to help meet needs within the community. According to Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cannizzo, smaller organizations were asking for services such as technical, IT, and office management.
“By utilizing internal strengths and expertise, Sparx has continued to grow and find opportunities to generate additional revenue for the United Helpers organization,” said Ms. Cannizzo. “For nearly as long as anyone can remember members of the United Helpers buildings and grounds team have worked on a variety of projects ranging from new roofing, kitchens, and bathrooms, to converting an old bank or warehouse into office space.”
United Helpers announced Monday that Sparx Construction and General Contracting, Canton, would be performing construction to rehabilitate and transform the United Helpers Adult Home into market rate apartments.
“We are utilizing Sparx because they possess the skill and experience to complete a project of this size and we can keep costs down while reinvesting in our company and the community,” Ms. Cannizzo said. “The team is doing a tremendous job, demolition is just about completed and rough framing has started.”
In November 2021, United Helpers announced their plan to transform the former home into apartments which will consist of 14 units, a combination of a studio, one bedroom one bath and two bedroom two bath units.
“There is a need in our community and we already started to develop a waiting list for apartments,” said Ms. Cannizzo. “The apartments are being earmarked for the general public; anyone can apply to live in the apartments, there won’t be any specific qualifications.”
Ms. Cannizzo also highlighted that by using Sparx Construction, United Helpers is generating revenue for the nonprofit and health care side of their organization.
“Continued development and revitalization of existing properties benefits everyone,” said Ms. Cannizzo. “Sparx Construction and General Contracting is creating jobs and profits from the construction company are reinvested back into the UH enterprise.”
Their plan to fund the project is a combination of financing and funding from the construction company itself.
“The final number has not been set yet, much of it depends on apartment finishes which haven’t been finalized, however given the overwhelming response and demand we have received from the community, we don’t see how we could put it off any longer,” said Ms. Cannizzo. “We are trying not to finance the entire project, and therefore it may take longer to finish. We do not have an anticipated open date yet, a bit too early to tell.”
Sparx currently employs 10 individuals, some full time and some part time and are accepting applications for employment opportunities.
“The staff are competent and professional, I would recommend their services for both residential and commercial projects as they cultivate different teams to work on a variety of projects,” said Ms. Cannizzo.
For additional information on either employment opportunities or work on a project, call or text 315-854-7272 or email info@sparxconstruction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.